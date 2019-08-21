In an announcement, the Health Ministry said that the issue had been discussed by a special committee on Wednesday which approved the familys request to cover the costs of the treatment. All the necessary actions will be taken so that the family can secure the medicine from abroad, through the Health Ministry, it said. Antonis was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1 at five months. An expensive revolutionary treatment in the US gives him hope for a normal life. There has been an outpouring of support after the family appealed for help to cover the nearly 2 million euro needed. Read more https://in-cyprus.com/health-ministry-examining-case-of-little-antonis/  
", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/state-to-cover-treatment-costs-for-little-antonis/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Menu
Local

State to cover treatment costs for little Antonis

August 21, 2019 at 11:01am
Edited by

You May Also Like

Local
August 21, 2019

Cyprus tops list of 31 high income countries for educational mobility

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 21, 2019

Updated: Search continues for 44 year old swimmer (photo)

Bouli Hadjioannou