State to cover treatment costs for little Antonis

The state will cover the treatment costs of 22 month old Antonis who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1, a rare degenerative disease.

The decision was taken after the personal intervention of the Health Minister in consultation with President Nicos Anastasiades.

The child’s father Christos Andreou confirmed the good news to philenews. He thanked everyone for their contributions as well as the Health Minister.

In a message on Twitter, Anastasiades said he was happy that the infant’s treatment will be covered by the state.

Χαίρομαι γιατί μετά από συνεννόηση με τον Υπουργό Υγείας και δικές του ενέργειες η δαπάνη για θεραπεία του μικρού Αντώνη μπορεί καλυφθεί εξ’ ολοκλήρου από το κράτος. pic.twitter.com/RW7tySScmi — Nicos Anastasiades (@AnastasiadesCY) August 21, 2019

In an announcement, the Health Ministry said that the issue had been discussed by a special committee on Wednesday which approved the family’s request to cover the costs of the treatment.

“All the necessary actions will be taken so that the family can secure the medicine from abroad, through the Health Ministry,” it said.

Antonis was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1 at five months. An expensive revolutionary treatment in the US gives him hope for a normal life.

There has been an outpouring of support after the family appealed for help to cover the nearly 2 million euro needed.

