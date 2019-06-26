Menu
Local

State doctors announce 24 hour strike at hospitals’ A&E units on July 9

June 26, 2019 at 3:10pm
Edited by

 

State doctors said on Wednesday they had decided on dynamic measures to protest conditions at public hospitals, beginning with a 24 hour strike at accident and emergency units on July 9.

The Cyprus News Agency said that the Health Minister has been briefed and is expected to launch consultations.

Sotiris Koumas, who heads the state doctors union Pasyki, said that a general assembly had discussed the situation at the state hospitals and particularly in the A&E units and authorised the board to take dynamic action.

As a first step, as the problem is particularly acute at the A&E units, doctors there will stage a 24 hour strike on July 9, he said.

“The employer has been officially informed today and it appears that an effort will be made for consultations to find a solution,” he added.

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 26, 2019

Ryanair announces 7 new routes to Paphos

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 26, 2019

Cabinet approves dog microchip programme

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 26, 2019

Three men in custody on suspicion of defrauding Ayia Napa hotel

Bouli Hadjioannou