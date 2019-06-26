State doctors announce 24 hour strike at hospitals’ A&E units on July 9

State doctors said on Wednesday they had decided on dynamic measures to protest conditions at public hospitals, beginning with a 24 hour strike at accident and emergency units on July 9.

The Cyprus News Agency said that the Health Minister has been briefed and is expected to launch consultations.

Sotiris Koumas, who heads the state doctors union Pasyki, said that a general assembly had discussed the situation at the state hospitals and particularly in the A&E units and authorised the board to take dynamic action.

As a first step, as the problem is particularly acute at the A&E units, doctors there will stage a 24 hour strike on July 9, he said.

“The employer has been officially informed today and it appears that an effort will be made for consultations to find a solution,” he added.