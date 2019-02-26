Menu
Economy

State borrows €82,4 million at a negative yield

February 26, 2019 at 10:44am

The Public Debt Management Office announced that the state has borrowed €82,4 million in a 13-week Treasury Bills Auction on Monday, at a negative yield.

“During today’s 13 Week Treasury Bills Auction, tenders for a total nominal value of €82,4 million were submitted and have all been accepted with a weighted average yield of -0.09%” said the PDMO announcement.

The accepted yields ranged between -0.04% and -0.14%.

The comprehensive results of the auction are shown below:

Announced amount €100,000,000
Tenor 13 Weeks
Auction date 25 February 2019
Issue date 1 March 2019
Maturity date 31 May 2019
Total offers received: €82,400,000
  • Competitive Offers
 €80,000,000
  • Non-competitive Offers
 €2,400,000
Total nominal value of accepted offers: €82,400,000
  • Competitive Offers
 €80,000,000
  • Non-competitive Offers
 €2,400,000
Offered yields(prices in euros):
  • Weighted average yield
 -0.09% (100,0233)
  • Maximum yield
 -0.04% (100,0366)
  • Minimum yield
 -0.14% (100,0100)
Accepted Yields(prices in euros):
  • Weighted average yield
 -0.09% (100,0233)
  • Maximum yield
 -0.04% (100,0366)
  • Minimum yield
 -0.14% (100,0100)

 

