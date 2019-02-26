State borrows €82,4 million at a negative yield

The Public Debt Management Office announced that the state has borrowed €82,4 million in a 13-week Treasury Bills Auction on Monday, at a negative yield.
“During today’s 13 Week Treasury Bills Auction, tenders for a total nominal value of €82,4 million were submitted and have all been accepted with a weighted average yield of -0.09%” said the PDMO announcement.
The accepted yields ranged between -0.04% and -0.14%.
The comprehensive results of the auction are shown below:
|Announced amount
|€100,000,000
|Tenor
|13 Weeks
|Auction date
|25 February 2019
|Issue date
|1 March 2019
|Maturity date
|31 May 2019
|Total offers received:
|€82,400,000
|
|€80,000,000
|
|€2,400,000
|Total nominal value of accepted offers:
|€82,400,000
|
|€80,000,000
|
|€2,400,000
|Offered yields(prices in euros):
|
|-0.09%
|(100,0233)
|
|-0.04%
|(100,0366)
|
|-0.14%
|(100,0100)
|Accepted Yields(prices in euros):
|
|-0.09%
|(100,0233)
|
|-0.04%
|(100,0366)
|
|-0.14%
|(100,0100)