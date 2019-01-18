Stagnant wages, rising rents

While business profits as a percentage of GDP are rising, wages are decreasing according to data released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the latest report by KPMG Cyprus and the Department of Economic Studies of SEK trade union.

Everything seems to increase disproportionately in relation to wage rises in recent years. Both rents and business profits recorded a rise during the economic recovery. But, wages, on an average, remain stagnant.

As regards the rise in rental prices, the figures are indicative of the situation created during the economic recession as well as during the period of the economic recovery. According to data released by the Statistical Service and KPMG Cyprus, wage increases were minimal compared with rental increases, indicating the extremely difficult and unprecedented conditions that employees continue to face. Specifically during the period of the economic recovery and particularly in 2016 and 2017, wage growth was limited.

In 2016, salaries moved by only 0.3% compared to the previous year, while rents increased by 4.9%. In 2017 salaries moved by 0.5% while rents increased by 4.9%. In 2018 salaries moved by 2% while rental prices shot up by 17.8%.

Finally, according to SEK’s data derived from the analysis of National Accounts, wages in the period 2011-2017 as a percentage of GDP followed a continuous downward trend while the net operating surplus of enterprises (i.e. profits) followed an upward trend. SEK data also shows that in 2011 earnings of employees as a percentage of GDP were at 48.1% and in 2017 these were down to 43.6%.

On the contrary, while earnings of employees as a share of GDP followed a downward trend, net operating surplus increased from 18.6% of GDP in 2011 to 21.4% in 2017. It should be noted that there has been a historically significant reduction in wages and increase in profits in the period 1997-2001. Specifically, earnings in 1997 stood at 41.8% of GDP and declined to 39.3% in 2001, while corporate profits rose from 24.4% to 28.7% in the same period.

Job positions with high earnings have opened up in the public sector, including posts for doctors, professors at the University of Cyprus, and officers at the Cyprus Port Authority and Water Development Department.

Applications from parties interested in the position of financial assistant officer should be submitted to the Financial Ombudsman of the Republic of Cyprus by June 28.

The Ministry of Health, is in need of fixed-term employees in gastroenterology, radiology, pathology, anesthesiology, pneumonology, orthopedics, cardiology, plastic surgery, and children’s surgery. Applications should be submitted by June 29.

Applications for head of the IT department at the Port Authority are also accepted and should be sent to the Authority’s head office in Nicosia. This is an entry-level and promotion position. The salary scale is €39,006 – €40,576 – €42,086 – €43,626 – €45,166 – €46,706 – €48,246 – €49,786 and €51,326. Applications must be sent by July 6.

The Nicosia Sewerage Board accepts applications for two permanent posts of secretary assistants (entry-level post) with a salary of €10,858. Applications must be sent by June 29.

The Water Development Department in Larnaca accepts applications for two vacant permanent positions of a secretary assistant and a technician. These are entry-level posts. Applications will be accepted until July 6.

The University of Cyprus announced a job opening for a lecturer or assistant professor in Construction. Candidates must hold a PhD from a recognised university. Additionally candidates are required to hold a first degree in engineering and / or Construction engineering from a recognised university.The total annual gross earnings (including 13th salary) based on current legislation are as follows: Lecturer (Scale A12-A13) €43,974.58 – €71,559.54. Assistant Professor (Scale A13-A14) €57,856.50 – €78,029.90. Applications must be delivered by September 17.

In addition, the University of Cyprus accepts applications for six full-time or part-time assistant lecturers or assistant professors, on transportation and distribution of electricity or intelligent water networks, telecommunication networks etc. The salary will be €16,151. The duration of employment will be until 2023 or until the closure of the European Programme in the context of which the positions are funded .