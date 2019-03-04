St. Patrick’s Day 2019 in Cyprus

With St. Patrick’s Day being just two weeks away, the Irish Embassy in Cyprus announced that it will host a St Patrick’s Day festival at Finikoudes Beach in Larnaca on March 17.

The “St Patrick’s Day Festival” will showcase Ireland’s traditions and culture with performances by Irish musicians and dancers, a display of Ireland’s unique national sport of hurling and a “taste of Ireland” with Irish food and drinks.

The event will take place from 3 pm – 6 pm.

“It will be a chance for the Irish community to have a flavour of home, and for our Cypriot friends to learn about our great cultural and sporting traditions,” the Embassy said.

Nicosia

For a second consecutive year, the city hall of the capital will be lighted green on March 15 – 6 pm, the Embassy announced.

The “Greening” is part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening Initiative with around 300 iconic landmarks and sites in 50 different countries lighting up green. The initiative first began in 2010 in Sydney and Auckland and has gone from strength to strength each year since then.

In 2018, Nicosia’s city hall was one of 304 monuments in the world that were lighted green.

The lights will be turned on in the presence of Mr. Paul Kehoe T.D., Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Defence, launching the “Greening” of Nicosia Town Hall.