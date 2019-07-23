Spokesman: Cavusoglu’s claims Anastasiades proposed two-state solution ‘false’

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou has described as false, statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that President Nicos Anastasiades has proposed a two-state solution.

Prodromou questioned the timing chosen by Cavusoglu to make these remarks concerning the discussions at Crans Montana two years ago.

In a written statement, Prodromou said “we refer to clear, contradictory remarks made by him (Cavusoglu) to the daily “Politis” where he was quoted as saying that Anastasiades was very clear on his position which he stated publicly regarding a more relaxed form of loose federation”.

Of course, he added, it has to do with the President’s proposal for a bizonal, bicommunal federation with decentralised powers.

It is Cavusoglu and other Turkish officials who repeatedly claim in public since Crans-Montana that the UN framework of a solution has failed and it should be abandoned, the Spokesman said and cited remarks made by the Turkish FM on 24th November 2018 where he is clearly talking about confederation and a two-state solution.

President Anastasiades, he said, in an effort to overcome the deadlock created by the talks, proposed alternative solutions to help find a viable and functional solution, always within the framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

The Spokesman said it is a matter of concern when Cavusoglu chooses to make similar allegations at a time when all interested parties are pursuing a meeting to ascertain the prospect of resuming the talks. “The Turkish side does not hide its opposition to resumption of the negotiations from the point they were interrupted” said Prodromou, adding that the political will and aspirations of each side will be judged at the negotiating table where we expect to see Turkey.

(Cyprus News Agency)

