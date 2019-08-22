There has been a spate of burglaries in Paphos in the past 24 hours, with burglars making off with items ranging from expensive watches from a house in Emba to cheap sunglasses from a shop and equipment from a warehouse.
Philenews reports that the British owner of a house in Emba reported to police that burglars had broken into his home and taken three watches worth many thousand euro.
On Wednesday police arrested a 39 year old man Georgian national permanent resident of Paphos who was caught on CCTV stealing from shops in the mall. Police found on his possession clothing, shoes and electronic goods.
Moreover a Paphos shopkeeper reported two police that two young Cypriots had gone into his shop pretending to be clients, taken two pairs of sunglasses worth 20 euro and left.
The two were caught on CCTV.
Moreover, according to the Cyprus News Agency the owner of a warehouse on Thursday morning reported to police that burglars had stolen equipment worth 6,500 euro from his warehouse overnight.