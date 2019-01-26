Menu
International

Spanish rescuers find body of toddler trapped in well

January 26, 2019 at 8:22am
Edited by

Spanish rescuers on Saturday found the dead body of a two-year-old boy who had fallen into a deep narrow well in southern Spain on Jan. 13, a Spanish official said.

Miners had been drilling day and night to reach the boy, Julen, into the borehole – 100 metres (300 feet) deep and just 25 cm (10 inches) wide – which was blocked with soil.

“At 1:25 a.m. (0025 GMT), the rescue teams reached the area of the well where they were looking for Julen and they found the lifeless body of the little one,” said a government spokesperson in Malaga.

There had been no signs of life since the boy had fallen into the borehole as his family was walking through a private estate in Totalan in southern Spain. Rescuers found the well was blocked with soil, raising fears the well had collapsed on top the child.

REUTERS

You May Also Like

International
January 26, 2019

Osaka beats Kvitova to win Australian Open (pics)

Andreas Nicolaides
International
January 26, 2019

Brazil rescuers search for hundreds missing after mining dam burst (pics)

Andreas Nicolaides
International
January 26, 2019

Backing down, Trump agrees to end shutdown without border wall money

Andreas Nicolaides