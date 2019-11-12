Spain’s Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary coalition deal

Spain’s Socialist acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the leader of far-left Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, signed a preliminary agreement on Tuesday aiming to form what they called a “progressive” coalition government.

However, the combination of their seats is not enough on its own to secure a majority in parliament and they will still need to seek support from other parties for such a government to be confirmed.

El Diario newspaper said they would try to get other parties on board, including the market-friendly Ciudadanos, far-left Mas Pais and the Basque nationalist PNV.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias will meet at 13h45 (1245 GMT), the Socialist party said in a statement. A joint declaration will follow.

The two parties had tried and failed to strike a government deal after the April election, which had prompted Sanchez to call the repeat election.

Spanish media including La Sexta TV said that Iglesias would be deputy prime minister, something which Sanchez had refused in the post-April election talks. Sanchez had also at the time opposed a coalition government.

Source: Reuters