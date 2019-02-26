Spaghetti with salmon, walnuts and courgettes

Ingredients

500 gr whole grain spaghetti 200 gr smoked salmon, cut into strips

2 tablespoons olive oi

2 moderate courgettes

2 fresh onions, finely chopped

1 teaspoon of lemon zest

1 spoon of fresh thyme

1 cup (120 gr) of chopped walnuts

100 gr hard goat cheese grated (about 1 cup) or flakes

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Step 1:

Put the walnuts in a non-stick frying pan on a low heat and stir until they start to turn brown. Move them immediately on a plate and then pour the spaghetti into a lot of salted boiling water and let it soften. When ready, drain them and return them to the pot to stay warm.

Step 2:

In the meantime, cut the courgettes in the middle and then cut them in sticks, about 4-5 cm long. Heat the olive oil in a large, deep frying pan and sauté them along with thyme and lemon zest. When they brown lightly, pour in the ½ cup of water in the pan along with salt and pepper and leave to boil to soften. Add the past and walnuts in the pan and stir well. Remove from the fire and stir in the smoked salmon. Serve it instantly with goat’s cheese.

By chef Louis Papageorgiou