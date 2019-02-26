Spaghetti bolognese with carrot

Ingredients

500gr. spaghetti

1 cube of vegetable broth

2 tablespoons of olive oil

500gr. pork mince

1 onion finely chopped

1 grated carrot

1 ½ cup. tomato juice

1 teaspoon tomato paste

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Put the broth in a pot of boiling water and then add the pasta and boil according to the instructions of the package to make it al dente.

Step 2:

Let the past cool, grease it slightly with olive oil and keep them aside. In another pot, add olive oil and wait for it to warm up. Add the mince and salt and pepper. Stir continuously until the mince is white.

Step 3:

Then pour the onion and the carrot. Bake for about 5 ‘until soft. Finally, add tomato juice, cinnamon and tomato paste. Bake at medium heat for 10 ‘. Finally, add the pasta into the sauce, stir well and serve.