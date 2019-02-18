Spaghetti and meatballs with arkateno breadcrumbs

Ingredients:
For meatballs
¾ cup breadcrumbs, (we used ‘Arkateno’)
¼ cup milk
250gr. Italian sausage (or other type of pork sausage)
400g beef mince
¼ cup fresh anari
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
½ large onion, finely chopped
¼ cup parsley, finely chopped
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1 big egg
1 pinch of nutmeg
1 pinch of garlic powder
flour
vegetable oil (for frying)
salt & pepper
For sauce & pasta
1 pack (500g) spaghetti
½ large onion, finely chopped
2 cans (2 x 400g) crushed tomatoes in puree
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
¼ cup white dry wine
1 tablespoon sugar
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon olive oil
Method:
Step 1:
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti according to package instructions. Drain.
Step 2:
In a large bowl, combine beef with breadcrumbs, parsley, parmesan, egg, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and red pepper flakes. Mix until just combined then form into 20 balls.
Step 3:
In a large pot over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon oil. Add meatballs and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove meatballs and reserve on plate.
Step 4:
Add the remaining oil and onion and cook until onion is soft, 5 minutes. Add the wine and then the crushed tomatoes and sugar. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Add the meatballs back into the pot, cover and simmer until the sauce has thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.
Step 5:
Serve pasta with a scoop of meatballs and sauce. Top with Parmesan before serving.
Recipe by Christina Loucas,(https://xrysessyntages.com/author/louka/)