Spaghetti and meatballs with arkateno breadcrumbs

Edited by

Ingredients:

For meatballs

¾ cup breadcrumbs, (we used ‘Arkateno’)

¼ cup milk

250gr. Italian sausage (or other type of pork sausage)

400g beef mince

¼ cup fresh anari

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

½ large onion, finely chopped

¼ cup parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 big egg

1 pinch of nutmeg

1 pinch of garlic powder

flour

vegetable oil (for frying)

salt & pepper

For sauce & pasta

1 pack (500g) spaghetti

½ large onion, finely chopped

2 cans (2 x 400g) crushed tomatoes in puree

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

¼ cup white dry wine

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

Step 1:

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti according to package instructions. Drain.

Step 2:

In a large bowl, combine beef with breadcrumbs, parsley, parmesan, egg, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and red pepper flakes. Mix until just combined  then form into 20 balls.

Step 3:

In a large pot over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon oil. Add meatballs and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove meatballs and reserve on plate.

Step 4:

Add the remaining oil and onion and cook until onion is soft, 5 minutes. Add the wine and then the crushed tomatoes and sugar. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Add the meatballs back into the pot, cover and simmer until the sauce has thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 5:

Serve pasta with a scoop of meatballs and sauce. Top with Parmesan before serving.

 

Recipe by Christina Loucas,(https://xrysessyntages.com/author/louka/)

 

