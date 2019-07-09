South Eastern European Cinema Network announces competition for short-film funding

The Ministry of Education and Culture announces that the South Eastern European Cinema Network (SEE) launches a contest between its member-states for the funding of Proposals for Short Fiction Films. In its next meeting, to be held this coming November in Thessaloniki, the Network will examine the submitted proposals and select the best among them to be funded.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Short Fiction Film productions with a running time not exceeding 15 minutes are accepted for examination.

The films may be exclusively national productions of a SEE CINEMA member-state (Cyprus, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Romania, Bulgaria), though those structured as international co-productions between two or more Network member-states will be given priority. The minority participation of third co-producers from countries outside the Network is not excluded.

The producer, director and scriptwriter must come from the Network’s member-states.

Shooting of the projects submitted for funding must not begin prior to the date on which the projects will be evaluated by the next General Assembly of the Network (November 2019).

The producer submits his/her proposal to his/her country of origin and not to any other Network member-state.

PROJECT SUBMISSION AND EVALUATION PRODECURE

Professional from the Network’s member-states intending to make an application for funding must submit until Thursday 12 September 2019 two identical files to the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture, care of Mr Diomedes Nikitas and Ms Elena Christodoulidou (27, Iphigeneias Str., Office 110 and 403, 2007 Acropolis, Nicosia. Tel: 22809811, 22809812 and 22809846). The content of the file must also be sent to this email address: [email protected] in a single PDF file.

Proposals will be evaluated based on the criteria of the present regulation. Up to two projects may be pre-selected from each country.

EVALUATION CRITERIA

The evaluation of the projects and selection of those to be funded will be carried out by the General Assembly of SEE CINEMA Network representatives.

The priorities set out by the members of the General Assembly are as follows:

The dramaturgical integrity of the script

The project’s potential artistic dynamic

The project’s originality and novelty

The recognition received by the creator’s earlier project from critics, the public and festivals

Proof of financing that the production may have already secured

The artistic team involved in the project (actors, composer etc.)

CONTENT OF CANDITATES’ FILES

The synopsis, treatment and script must be written in English and Greek. The rest of the documentation must be written in one of the two official languages of the Network (either English or French).

Duly completed application (on the Network’s designated form)

Curriculum vitae of the scriptwriter, the director, the producer; and filmography of the production company

Synopsis (up to 1 page)

Complete Script

Director’s statement of intent

Production budget (preferably analytical)

List of artistic team: actors and main crew members

Financial plan addressing the budget

Any other documentation that may be useful in evaluating the project

The amount of funding rises to €8.000-10.000 or is commensurate with the Network’s funding ability.

Interested parties may obtain application forms and the analytical regulation from the Announcements section of the Ministry of Education and Culture http://www.moec.gov.cy/ from www.moec.gov.cy/politistikes_ypiresies (Announcements) and from www.filmingincyprus.gov.cy (Announcements).