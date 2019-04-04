South African Cypriot woman shot dead outside home

Police in South Africa are looking for suspects who shot and killed a businesswoman, before speeding off in her new vehicle, mpumalanga news has reported.
It said that Helen Fanourakis (43) arrived at her house at Del Judor in Emalahleni on March 31 where she was approached by unknown men at her gate. She was then shot twice before fleeing the scene with her vehicle, a Mazda BT 50.
Fanouraki is of Cypriot origin.
The police were called to the scene where she was certified dead.
The vehicle was later found abandoned approximately 10 kilometres from the scene.