Souffle with courgettes and feta

Ingredients

  • 5 large courgettes
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium chopped onion or 2-3 fresh onions
  • 1 package (200 g) crushed feta
  • 1 cup corn flour
  • 10 eggs
  • 7-8 finely chopped leaves of fresh mint or 1 teaspoon of dry mint
  • 2 teaspoons of baking powder
  • 1 cup milk
  • Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Rinse the courgettes and pass them from the grater.

Step 2:

Put the courgettes in a strainer and add salt.

Step 3:

Let them rest for 10-15 minutes and then wipe them.

Step 4:

Preheat the oven at 200 C.

Step 5:

Then put a pan into the fire, add oil and sauté the onion.

Step 6:

Next, add the courgettes and sizzle them.

Step 7:

Remove the pan from the fire and leave the food to rest.

Step 8:

In a bowl, mix the eggs and add the milk, mint, cornflour, baking powder, salt and pepper and beat them.

Step 9:

Pour the mixture into a rectangular refractory pot and add the feta over it.

Step 10:

Bake the souffle in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the surface becomes brown.

