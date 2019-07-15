Souffle with courgettes and feta

Ingredients
- 5 large courgettes
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium chopped onion or 2-3 fresh onions
- 1 package (200 g) crushed feta
- 1 cup corn flour
- 10 eggs
- 7-8 finely chopped leaves of fresh mint or 1 teaspoon of dry mint
- 2 teaspoons of baking powder
- 1 cup milk
- Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1:
Rinse the courgettes and pass them from the grater.
Step 2:
Put the courgettes in a strainer and add salt.
Step 3:
Let them rest for 10-15 minutes and then wipe them.
Step 4:
Preheat the oven at 200 C.
Step 5:
Then put a pan into the fire, add oil and sauté the onion.
Step 6:
Next, add the courgettes and sizzle them.
Step 7:
Remove the pan from the fire and leave the food to rest.
Step 8:
In a bowl, mix the eggs and add the milk, mint, cornflour, baking powder, salt and pepper and beat them.
Step 9:
Pour the mixture into a rectangular refractory pot and add the feta over it.
Step 10:
Bake the souffle in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the surface becomes brown.