Sotira municipality unveils plans for coastal front, to include park for disabled

Sotira Municipality has unveiled plans to revamp its coastal front aiming to link it with Ayia Napa marina to the east and the Liopetri fishing shelter to the west, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

The plans, presented to the public and potential investors by Mayor Yiorgos Takkas and civil engineer Yiorgos Karras of the architectural office Yiorgos Karras & Associatesm, cover a three kilometre stretch along the coast.

The aim is to set out a framework for future projects and curb the anarchic housing development of the previous decades.

It also aims to showcase the area as protected zone within the Natura 2000 network, to protect the flora and fauna, and facilitate locals and visitors alike to get to know and appreciate the Ayia Thekla coastal area.

The plan will make the area accessible to the disabled and set the foundations for the tourist development of Sotira, creating new jobs, the mayor said adding that there is keen interest among investors.

It includes a coastal walkway and cycle path along the coastal front, an interactive educational hall on marine and coastal life, and a plant and bird park.

Also planned is a specialised park for the disabled with training and recreation areas and outdoor training equipment.

Provision is made to protect Ayia Thekla islet which is at risk of erosion with the construction of wave breakers.

Other proposals is a revamp of the archaeological site “Tombs of the Greeks”, infrastructure for sea sports and a restaurant ‘in the sea’.