Sotheby’s International Realty expands to Cyprus

October 14, 2019 at 6:06pm
Sotheby’s International Realty has recently expanded to Cyprus aiming to serve the luxury residential markets of Limassol, Paphos, Nicosia, Larnaca and Agia Napa.

Paphos-based Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty is owned and led by Andrey Manukovskiy, chairman, and Anastasia Yianni, chief executive officer.

The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide.

 

