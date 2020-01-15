Some showers later today, rain forecast for Thursday

Wetter weather is on the way with scattered showers and lower temperatures.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with the possibility of light showers, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 18 C inland and on the coasts and 10 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and there may be light local showers. Temperatures will fall to 11 C inland, 13 C on the coast and 4 C in the mountains.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and there may be light dust in the atmosphere. Local rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to move in gradually, while on the higher Troodos peaks there will be snowfall.

Friday will start off cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and snow in the higher mountain peaks, but will improve later.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and there may be some scattered showers in the some areas while there may be snow in the higher mountain peaks.

Temperatures will gradually edge down on Thursday and Friday to a little below average for the time of year and will edge up on Saturday.

The depth of snow on Troodos Square at the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin was 79 cm.