Snow expected in Troodos; rural roads closed due to landslides, overflowing rivers

A number of roads have closed due to overflowing rivers and landslides, police said on Saturday.

Specifically, the Ayia Marina-Peristerona and the Kambos-Ayia Varvara are closed to due to an overflowing river.

Also, the Prodromos-Troodos road is open only for vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive or anti-skid chains. According to the met office, there is 59 cm of snow at Troodos Square.

In Paphos, the road from the Tzelefos bridge to Ayios Nikolaos towards Pera Vasa, the Amargetis-Nata, the Salamiou-Galatria, the Ayios Nikolaos-Kaminaria and the Arminou-Pera Vasa roads remain closed due to an overflowing river.

Citizens are urged to visit the Cyprus police website at www.cypruspolicenews.com or police’s social media accounts for updates on the condition of roads.

Weather forecast

Saturday will be will be mainly cloudy with local showers. There may snow in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will be 17 C inland and on the coasts and 16 C in the mountains.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to 5 C inland, 8 C on the coasts and 0 C in the mountains. Frost and snow is expected in Troodos.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be will be mainly cloudy with local showers. There may snow in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures are expected to be at the average for the time of year.