Menu
Local

Snow and fog in Troodos, roads open only to 4WD

March 3, 2019 at 10:42am
Edited by

Police on Sunday urged drivers heading to Troodos to be careful because of snow, fog and ice.

The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are open only to vehicles with four wheel drive or those equipped with snow chains.

“There is snowfall in the area, and there is fog and ice,” police said.

In the Paphos district, because of flooding of rivers, mud and rock slides and subsidence of the road surface the following roads are closed:

Ayios Nicolaos -Pera Vasas at Tselefos Bridge, Kelokedara-Amargeti-Nata at Zorbilli Bridge, Salamiou- Galataria at Panayia tou Sindi Bridge, Ayios Nicolaos-Mandria and Ayios Demetrianos towards Kritou Terra.

Updates on road conditions are available on the police app, the website  www.cypruspolicenews.com and police social media pages.

 

You May Also Like

Local
March 3, 2019

Limassol police raid youngsters carnival party

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 3, 2019

Man wanted in Germany arrested at Larnaca Airport

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 3, 2019

Limassol children’s carnival parade postponed because of rain

Bouli Hadjioannou