Snow and fog in Troodos, roads open only to 4WD

Police on Sunday urged drivers heading to Troodos to be careful because of snow, fog and ice.
The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are open only to vehicles with four wheel drive or those equipped with snow chains.
“There is snowfall in the area, and there is fog and ice,” police said.
In the Paphos district, because of flooding of rivers, mud and rock slides and subsidence of the road surface the following roads are closed:
Ayios Nicolaos -Pera Vasas at Tselefos Bridge, Kelokedara-Amargeti-Nata at Zorbilli Bridge, Salamiou- Galataria at Panayia tou Sindi Bridge, Ayios Nicolaos-Mandria and Ayios Demetrianos towards Kritou Terra.
Updates on road conditions are available on the police app, the website www.cypruspolicenews.com and police social media pages.