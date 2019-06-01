Smooth start as general health scheme gets underway

The general health scheme came into effect on Saturday, with initial reports suggesting a smooth start to what has been described as the biggest social reform ever attempted in Cyprus.

“After a wait of so many years, we’ve finally started,” Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

Speaking a little after noon, he said that he had been briefed by the Health Insurance Organisation that all was going smoothly.

The first ‘transaction’ under the new system was by a personal doctor at 5.15 am, followed a little later by a transaction by a specialist doctor, he said.

“I am happy to say that no problems have been observed,” he said but noted that since the first day was a Saturday, volumes are not that high. But so far all was going well, both as regards visits to doctors and obtaining pharmaceuticals at pharmacies.