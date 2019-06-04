Menu
Local Food

Smoked chicken salad

Ingredients

  • 2 medium smoked chicken fillets
  • 4 handfuls of mixed lettuce, cut into bites
  • 8 thin slices of cucumber

Dressing:

  • 6 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons pomegranate juice
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped and chopped tomato
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate spores
  • 1 basil chopped
  • 1/3 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • 3 rosemary leaves finely chopped
  • Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Cut the chicken into long, thin strips. Make 4 cylinders with the cucumber slices in the center of each dish and carefully fill them with lettuce and chicken. For convenience, you can use a hoop (even a can of tuna that opens on both sides). Lightly grease it, put slices of cucumber on its sides, fill and carefully remove it.

Step 2:

Prepare the dressing by squeezing a fork in a bowl of olive oil with pomegranate juice, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper in a bowl. Mix with the remaining ingredients and stir.

Step 3:

Pour it over the salad and serve.

By chef Christos Christodoulou

