Smoked chicken salad

Ingredients
- 2 medium smoked chicken fillets
- 4 handfuls of mixed lettuce, cut into bites
- 8 thin slices of cucumber
Dressing:
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons pomegranate juice
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons chopped and chopped tomato
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate spores
- 1 basil chopped
- 1/3 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
- 3 rosemary leaves finely chopped
- Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1:
Cut the chicken into long, thin strips. Make 4 cylinders with the cucumber slices in the center of each dish and carefully fill them with lettuce and chicken. For convenience, you can use a hoop (even a can of tuna that opens on both sides). Lightly grease it, put slices of cucumber on its sides, fill and carefully remove it.
Step 2:
Prepare the dressing by squeezing a fork in a bowl of olive oil with pomegranate juice, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper in a bowl. Mix with the remaining ingredients and stir.
Step 3:
Pour it over the salad and serve.
By chef Christos Christodoulou