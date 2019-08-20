Menu
Updated: Small boat with refugees arrives in Larnaca

August 20, 2019 at 6:15pm
A small boat with 33 irregular migrants including eight infants has docked at Larnaca Port, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that on the boat were 17 men, six women, two children and eight infants from Syria.

Police said that at around noon on Tuesday they had received information that a boat coming from a Middle East country was heading to Cyprus.

A coastguard vessel located the eight metre boat at around 12.30 within Cyprus’ territorial waters and accompanied it to Larnaca.

It docked at Larnaca port at around 2.30 pm where police officers took statements from the passengers — 32 of whom are Syrian and one Lebanese, the news agency added.

They will then be taken to the temporary shelter in Kokkinotrimithia.

The news agency said that officials from the EU’s Frontex agency who are in Cyprus to help authorities deal with migration issues are assisting.

 

 

 

