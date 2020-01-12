Small Ayia Marina dam becomes 13th dam to fill

The small Ayia Marina Chrysochous Dam overflowed on Sunday — the seventh dam in the Paphos district to fill to capacity so far this winter after those of Pomos, Argakas, Asprokremos, Arminou, Kanaviou and Evretou.
This means that 13 of the island’s dams are full, including the three biggest ones — Kouris, Asprokremos and Evretou, bringing total storage at the dams to 97% which is enough to satisfy the island’s needs for four years if properly managed.
Only five dams remain to fill — Lefkara, Dipotamos, Achna, Mavrokolymbos and Vizakia.
With a capacity of 298,000 cubic metres, Ayia Marina dam is the smallest in Cyprus and also overflowed in January last year. It is fed by the river Xeros and is about 3 km away from the sea.
Marios Theocharous, community leader of Ayia Marina Chrysochous told the Cyprus News Agency that water from the dam covers the irrigation needs of 1500 donums of cultivated land.