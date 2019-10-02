Small Antonis undergoes gene therapy treatment, sends love from Boston

Antonis, the 22 month old infant suffering from the rare degenerative disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1, has undergone gene therapy treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital in the US from where he sends his love.
A post on Facebook ‘For Antonis with Love’ with photographs of the smiling infant, reads: “With this ‘complete’ we have been born again. The provision of the gene therapy was successfully completed. Our Antonis is very happy and sends you his love . THANK YOU.”
After a marathon struggle by the family with the support of the whole island, Antonis traveled to Boston 10 days ago for the revolutionary treatment that will give him hope for a normal life.
In mid-August president Nicos Anastasiades had announced that the infant’s costly treatment ($2 million) will be covered by the state.
Antonis and his parents flew to the US with an ambulance aircraft from Israel. The boy will stay in Boston for at least a month so that doctors can monitor his progress.
Read more