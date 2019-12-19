Slight increase in Cyprus broad public sector employment in Q3

Total employment in the Broad Public Sector in Cyprus in the 3rd quarter of 2019 reached 66,846 persons, recording a slight increase compared to the same period last year.

According to a press release by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the employment in General Government was 61,476 and in the Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies 5,370 persons.

In General Government which consists of the Government, Non-Profit Organisations and Local Authorities total employment reached 51,930, 5,342 and 4,204 persons respectively.

The employment in the Broad Public Sector increased by 283 persons (0.43%) compared to the same quarter of 2018. The employment in Central Government increased by 297 persons (0.52%) and in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies by 40 persons (0.76%) while a decrease is observed in Local Authorities by 54 persons (-1.27%).

Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019, the employment in the Broad Public Sector decreased by 1,210 persons (-1.78%). The employment both in Central Government and in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies decreased by 1,223 persons (-2.09%) and 29 persons (-0.54%) respectively while in Local Authorities it increased by 42 persons (1.01%).

