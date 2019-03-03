Sky news: Hourican leaving Bank of Cyprus

Bank of Cyprus CEO John Hourican is making a return to corporate Britain, Sky news has reported.
It said Hourican is close to being named chief executive of NewDay, a consumer finance provider which runs co-branded credit cards with retail giants including Amazon, Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group, Debenhams and the tour operator Tui Travel.
The appointment is expected to be confirmed in the next few days, according to insiders, Sky news said.
Hourican has been CEO of the Bank of Cyprus since December 2013. His contract expires at the end of 2019, the Cyprus News Agency said.
Sky news said his appointment at NewDay is understood to have been given the nod by UK financial regulators.
