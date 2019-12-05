Skinny Fox: incredible gourmet experience in Nicosia

Menu
Skinny Fox is a Contemporary International Cuisine restaurant that thrives on the fusion of traditional European and Asian cooking techniques with a funky twist. The restaurant, although it is relatively new in the market, had conquered the public with its unique ambience and high quality, fresh, locally produced, in-season, organic and healthful foods.

It reminded me of London with its classy décor. This place is one of the capital’s most trendy restaurants due to its romantic and warm atmosphere and amazing cuisine such as juicy seabass with caviar, beef fillet accompanied by potato foam with truffle and delicious ravioli with foie gras.

Alternatively, you can chose one of their exquisite cocktails or enjoy a glass of good wine at the bar.

Monday-Sunday 10 am – 1 pm

14 Menandrou Street, Nicosia

Tel: 22 256 070

Facebook page

