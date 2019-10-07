The choreographic research draws inspiration from the sketch “The World of Women” by Adamantios Diamantis (1900 – 1994) which the painter never realized into the desired monumental work in oils, as he had done successfully with his “THE WORLD OF CYPRUS” depicting predominantly the men of the island.
This modest but intriguing sketch has inspired and been read as hieroglyphic and symbolic images by the dancers, prompting their imagination to explore the complex connection between Body with Memory, Body with Earth and Place with Time.
The choreographic process wishes to touch the WORLD OF CYPRUS WITH WOMEN by weaving both dancers and singers as performers, who are ritualizing a celebration and connecting a unique web of the women of the island, across time immemorial.
“Sketching a Dance” this dance is a collaboration between Echo Arts / Arianna Economou, Amalgamation Choir & Friends of Vasiliki Anastasiou, and composer Andreas Papapetrou
The performance is dedicated to the Diamantis Families
Direction and Choreography: Arianna Economou
Music Coordination and Conducting: Vasiliki Anastasiou
Music Supervision and Arrangements: Andreas Papapetrou
Dramaturgy Advisor: Alexandra Waierstall
Creative Collaborators / Dancers: Arianna Marcoulides, Georgia Kapodistria, Belinda Papavasiliou, Georgia Constantinou Clark
Choir: Vasiliki Anastasiou, Myrto Aristidou, Anastasia Prokopi- Taki , Maria Afxenti, Elina Josephidou, Nicole Ardanitou, Theofano Papachristou, Christina Papamichael
Stage and Costume Design: Chara Savvidou
Visual and Video Artist: Yiannos Economou
Lighting Design and Stage Manager: George Lazoglou
Production Manager: Pantelis Georgiou
Echo Arts Creative Project Consultant: Pantelis Georgiou
PR & Management Assistant: Simona Petkevičiūtė
“Sketching a Dance / The World of Cyprus with Women” is taking place within the framework of “Terpsichore” Dance Research Programme of the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture.
Tuesday 15, Thursday 17, Friday 18 October 2019
Dancehouse Lefkosia, Parthenonos 25, Ayios Andreas, Nicosia 1105
TIME: 8.30 pm
ENTRANCE: 5 euros