Sixth yellow alert with temperatures stuck at 41 C inland, slight drop expected on Wednesday

Temperatures will hit 41 C inland and 32 C over Troodos’ highest peaks on Tuesday the Met Office said in a new extreme high temperature warning, the sixth in as many days.

The new yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 4 pm on Tuesday.

A hot air mass is affecting the area until Wednesday when temperatures are expected to ease a little, it said.

Tuesday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 41 C inland around 35 C on the east and south coasts and around 32 C on the remaining coasts and in the mountains.

Wednesday will be mainly fine although increased cloud is expected in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains.

Thursday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop in the afternoon may lead to scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Friday will be mainly fine, with increased localised cloud at intervals.

Temperatures will edge down gradually on Wednesday and Thursday, remaining at the same levels on Friday which is close to average for the time of year.

The maximum temperatures at 3 pm on Monday were Nicosia 42 C, Larnaca Airport 34 C, Limassol 36 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 38 C and Prodromos 33 C.

Humidity ranged from 31% from Prodromos to 69% at Paphos Airport.