Six more rescue flights for Thomas Cook passengers

September 24, 2019 at 10:44am
Hermes Airports has released details about six more rescue flights for Thomas Cook passengers in Cyprus, bringing the total for today and tomorrow to 10.

Six of the flights are from Larnaca Airport (to London Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast and Bristol).

The remaining four — two to Manchester and one each to London Gatwick and East Midlands are from Paphos Airport.


The flights are being carried out by HiFly, Titan Airways, Miami Air International and easyjet.

For details click here.

Thomas Cook Manchester rescue flight rescheduled

