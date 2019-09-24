Hermes Airports has released details about six more rescue flights for Thomas Cook passengers in Cyprus, bringing the total for today and tomorrow to 10.
Six of the flights are from Larnaca Airport (to London Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast and Bristol).
The remaining four — two to Manchester and one each to London Gatwick and East Midlands are from Paphos Airport.
Update about Thomas Cook UK rescue flights:
We would like to inform the affected passengers that the UK Civil Aviation Authority has announced rescue flights for 24&25 of September from Cyprus. Visit Hermes website https://t.co/bHOzfdJnm9 or click here https://t.co/HLT2ob6V14.
— Cyprus Airports (@CyprusAeropolis) September 24, 2019
The flights are being carried out by HiFly, Titan Airways, Miami Air International and easyjet.
