Six arrested as Paphos police probe theft of €6000

April 26, 2019 at 10:37am
Edited by

Six men, all non-Cypriots are under arrest after a 40 year old woman from Nepal reported to police the theft of her wallet from her apartment in central Paphos. The wallet contained €6000.

The Cyprus News Agency said that the woman had told police that one of the men had come to her apartment and taken the wallet.

The man lived in the flat above her with five others.

Police searched their apartment and found the wallet as well as most of the money.

All six were arrested.

They deny any involvement.

