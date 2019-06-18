Simou village is located 16km outside of Polis and about 28 kilometres from the city of Pafos. It is famous mostly for the Skarfos Bridge. Skarfos bridge is one of the most known medieval bridges in Cyprus built by the Venetians. Nearby there are also the old Watermills of Skarfou.
Simou is connected to the village of Filousa in the north (5 km) and to the village of Drymou in the south-east (3 km).
The area combines the traditional architectural character with the stone-made houses and the helical alleys in the old center of the village, while around it are built modern houses.