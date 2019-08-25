Simos Ioannou elected new Famagusta mayor

Simos Ioannou was elected mayor of Famaguista on Sunday succeeding Alexis Galanos who died suddenly while on holiday in Greece last month.
Ioannou was backed by Akel, Diko and smaller parties. He secured 48.94% or 4,697 votes. Nicos Karoullas, who was backed by Disy secured 23% or 2,518 votes, Andreas Lordos who ran as an independent secured 16.24% or 1559 votes and Linos Papayiannis of Elam 6.22% or 597 votes. The fifth candidate, Yiorgos Stavris , also independent, secured 2.37% or 277 votes.
Turnout was a very low 30.73% with only 9.707 of the 31,584 registered voters casting a ballot.