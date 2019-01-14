Sicilian meatballs with tomato sauce

By chef Louis Papageorgiou

Ingredients

½ kilo beef mince

1 egg

250 g (8 slices) Stale Bread (Sliced)

1 onion grated

3 tablespoons chopped basil leaves

1 tablespoon of pine nuts

1 tablespoon of grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons of fine raisins

Salt and pepper

400 g (4/5 of the package) spaghetti

Grated parmesan for serving

Tomato sauce:

1 can (400 g) peeled and chopped tomatoes, 1 cup (250ml) tomato juice

1 large onion finely chopped

A little olive oil

½ short teaspoon of sugar

1 clove of garlic grated

3 tablespoons chopped basil leaves

3 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dry

1 tablespoon of finely chopped or dry thyme

1 cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Remove the crust of the bread, immerse it quickly in plenty of water, drain it and rub it with your palms to make crumbs. Put it in a bowl with egg, grated onion, basil, pine nuts, parmesan, raisins, mince, salt and pepper.

Step 2:

Preheat the oven to 200 ° C. Shape the mixture into round meatballs and put them in the baking pan, coated with slightly oiled non-stick labels. Bake for 15 minutes until they become golden brown. Turn them over and continue cooking for another 10 minutes on the other side.

Step 3:

In the meantime, prepare the tomato sauce: Sauté in a broad saucepan or deep frying pan, in a little olive oil, onion and garlic until they wither. Add the tomato, tomato juice, all the spices, salt and pepper and let the sauce boil for about 20 minutes until it binds. Once the meatballs are cooked, remove them from the oven and put them in the sauce to boil. Serve with spaghetti and plenty of grated parmesan cheese.