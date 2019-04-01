Menu
Showers forecast as unstable weather continues

April 1, 2019 at 7:28am
Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible early on, mainly in the west and north and later in the afternoon in other areas as a low pressure system continues to affect the area. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will be 20 C inland, around 18 C on the coasts and 6 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 7 C inland, around 10 C on the coasts and 2 C n the mountains.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will start off fine but increases cloud in the afternoon are expected to lead to isolated rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels which are close to average for the time of year.

 

