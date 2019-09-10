Showers forecast as low pressure affects area

Seasonal low pressure is affecting the area.

Tuesday will start off mainly fine although there will be increased low cloud, mainly in the west and north.

From midday on, clouds that develop are expected to lead to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland, while the northeast coasts may also be affected in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 37 C inland, around 30 C on the west coast, around 32 C on the remaining coasts and 28 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine although at intervals there will be increased low cloud, mainly in the west and north. Temperatures will fall to 21 C inland, around 22 C on the coasts and around 16 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will start off mainly fine, although at midday and in the afternoon clouds that develop are expected to lead to scattered showers with the possibility also of thunderstorms mainly in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine but at midday and in the afternoon, there will be increased cloud mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels which are slightly above average for the time of year.