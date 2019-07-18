Showers and thunderstorms with possibility of hail forecast for Thursday

A unstable air mass is affecting the area bringing showers and thunderstorms.

According to the met office’s early morning weather bulletin, Thursday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms initially in the west and north and progressively in other areas. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will be 33 C inland, around 28 C in the west, around 30 C on the remaining coasts and around 23 C in the mountains.

Tonight will see localised increased cloud, mainly on the coasts.

Temperatures will fall to 20 C inland and on the coasts and 15 C in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop from midday on are expected to lead to scattered showers and/or thunderstorms in the mountains and inland.

The weekend will be mainly fine, but there will be increased cloud at intervals from midday on, mainly in the mountains which may lead to scattered showers on Saturday.

There will be a noticeable rise in temperatures over the next three days to a little above average for the time of year.