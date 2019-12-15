Showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, weather to clear later tonight

More rains are expected today but fine weather and warmer temperatures are forecast from Monday as the low pressure affecting the area ends tonight.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and scattered showers are expected. At midday and in the afternoon, the Met Office is also forecasting isolated thunderstorms while snow or sleet is likely in the higher Troodos peaks.
Temperatures will rise to 17 C inland, 20 C on the west coast, around 19 C on the remaining coast and 7 C in the mountains.
Tonight there may be scattered showers early on, mainly in the east but these will soon clear and the weather will become mainly fine.
Temperatures will fall to 8 C inland, around 10 C on the coast and around 3 C in the mountains where locally there will be frost.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine.
Temperatures will edge up up on Monday to above average for the time of year and rise even more on Tuesday, remaining at the same seasonal high levels on Wednesday.