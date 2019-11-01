Showers and thunderstorms forecast today and over weekend

Low pressure is beginning to affect the area with showers and isolated thunderstorms forecast today and over the weekend.

Friday will be partly cloudy, becoming mainly cloudy from the west with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will rise to 25 C inland, 24 C on the south and east coasts, 23 C on the remaining coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

Tonight will remain cloudy initially with more local showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the west and north. Later the weather will improve. Temperatures will drop to 15 C inland, 17 C on the coasts and 10 C in the mountains.

The weekend will be partly cloudy and local showers and thunderstorms are forecast, mainly from midday on.

On Monday, the weather will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels which are close to average for the time of year.