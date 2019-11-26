Showers and thunderstorms as low pressure affects area

Low pressure is affecting the area until Wednesday night, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be mainly fine in the morning with increased local cloud. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are forecast in the afternoon.

There may also be light dust in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will rise to 24 C inland and on the coast and around 14 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy and local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures will drop to 11 C inland, around 16 C on the west and south coasts, around 15 C on the remaining coasts and around 6 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms at intervals.

On Thursday and Friday there will be periods of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud. Light, isolated showers are possible.

Temperatures will drop on Wednesday to close to average for the time of year, edging up after that.