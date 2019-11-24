Menu
Local

Ship passenger airlifted to hospital after suffering heart attack (video)

November 24, 2019 at 11:25pm
Edited by

A patient was air lifted to hospital from a cruise ship that was sailing south west of Paphos on Sunday afternoon, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was informed by the captain of the Marella Dream that a passenger had suffered a heart attack and needed to be be airlifted to hospital.

The ship was 85 nautical miles southwest of Paphos at the time.

The JRCC activated the Nearchos  search and rescue plan, sending a helicopter and trained medical staff to bring the patient to shore.

The passenger was transferred to Nicosia Hospital for treatment.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
November 24, 2019

35 year old arrested as police investigate case of child pornography

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 24, 2019

Presidential Commissioner calls on Turkish side to respond to President’s good will and determination for solution

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 24, 2019

Hunter hospitalised after accident

Bouli Hadjioannou