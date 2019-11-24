Ship passenger airlifted to hospital after suffering heart attack (video)

A patient was air lifted to hospital from a cruise ship that was sailing south west of Paphos on Sunday afternoon, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was informed by the captain of the Marella Dream that a passenger had suffered a heart attack and needed to be be airlifted to hospital.

The ship was 85 nautical miles southwest of Paphos at the time.

The JRCC activated the Nearchos search and rescue plan, sending a helicopter and trained medical staff to bring the patient to shore.

The passenger was transferred to Nicosia Hospital for treatment.