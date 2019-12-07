Sham weddings: Remand order for suspects renewed

The Nicosia District Court ordered on Saturday morning the remand in custody of three suspects aged 47, 24 and 19 as police continue the investigations into an apparent ring that secured forged documents to facilitate sham weddings between third country nationals and EU citizens.

The investigation concerns a case of conspiracy to forge documents with intent to facilitate third country nationals to enter the Republic of Cyprus.

The suspects, two men and a 19 year-old woman, were placed under arrest when police found that they forged the work contracts submitted with their personal files at a Cyprus municipality where 13 sham weddings took place.

Police have so far secured testimonies against 27 individuals in connection to the case.

Three other people are under arrest in connection with the same case, two women aged 33 and 27 and a man aged 25. Meanwhile it has been found that for one of the weddings the documents submitted were authentic.

Police headquarters have so far identified 27 suspects. The investigations continue.