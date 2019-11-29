Sham food: the best shawarma in Nicosia

You have seen this tiny place hidden in narrow streets in the Nicosia downtown dozens of times, but did you know that it offers the best Lebanese shawarma in the city?
The secret of good shawarma is in the marinating. The marinade consists of lots of garlic, yoghurt, ginger, lemon, bay leaves, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, nutmeg, dried lime, spicy paprika and vinegar. Then it is grilled on the vertical rotisserie and cut with a long knife into thin long slices. The meat is complemented with rich tahini, pickles and Mbasbas (onion, tomato, parsley and salad).
Try fresh shawarma made of soft and tasty lamb or chicken, wrapped in thin soft pita bread with tahini, tabbouleh, onions, pickles and chili sauce… Their shish tawook (pieces of grilled chicken) with coleslaw salad is also amazing, and fluffy falafel will make you speechless.
It is ranked 2nd on Tripadvisor Quick bites category in Nicosia but the low price does not mean low quality: Sham food proves exactly the opposite!
Philokyprou 1, Nicosia
22 333381
Monday – Sunday 12:00 – 24:00