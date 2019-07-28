Remaining seven Ayia Napa rape suspects to be released — reports

Seven Israeli youths in custody for the alleged rape of a 19 year old British woman in Ayia Napa earlier this month are to be released later today, philenews reports.

It said that the woman has changed her statement over the alleged incident. According to philenews the woman has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Monday to be remanded in custody.

Citing sources, philenews said the woman had admitted to making a false allegation. It said she told police that she had had consensual sex with some of the Israelis but was angered when she realised that others were filming her on their mobile phones and filed a complaint with police that she had been gang raped.

The Cyprus News Agency, citing police sources, said that the results of telecommunication data and other scientific tests showed the allegations were unfounded.

The woman was questioned again and admitted that she had made a false allegation, the news agency added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Jerusalem Port quoted a lawyer for some of the seven young men as saying that they will be going home.

“As I have argued throughout the process there was no rape in Cyprus, the young men who went on a vacation that became a nightmare will go home today, and everyone will return to their homes and families. The Cyprus Police conducted a thorough professional investigation,” attorney Nir Jeslovich was quoted as saying.

Five of the 12 suspects initially arrested were released on Thursday after police found nothing incriminating against them.

Famagusta district court on Friday renewed the remand of the remaining seven for another six days.

All have denied the allegation.

More later

Read more