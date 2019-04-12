Menu
Updated: ‘Mystery’ 41 year old man was injured in labour accident

April 12, 2019 at 4:00pm

Police said on Friday that a seriously injured man taken to a private clinic in the Famagusta District on Thursday evening had fallen from scaffolding when working on the renovation of a hotel.

Labour Ministry inspectors are due on the site to investigate work conditions at the building site and determine whether the non-Cypriot worker was employed legally, the Cyprus News Agency said.

Police said the injured man is 43  years old. He was taken by an unknown man to a private clinic where doctors decided to transfer him to Famagusta Hospital because of the seriousness of his injuries.

He was operated on and doctors determined he suffered from a ruptured spleen and broken ribs. He was then transferred to Nicosia Hospital where he is reported to be in a critical condition.

Police  had urged anyone who has information about the injury to contact Ayia Napa police station at 23803200, the nearest police station or the citizen’s hotline at 1460.

 

 

