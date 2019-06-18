Serial killer case: Government to give €17,000 to each child of murdered women

Cabinet on Tuesday decided to support each dependent child of the women murdered by a self-confessed 35-year-old serial killer with an initial €17,000.

According to deputy spokesperson Klelia Vasiliou, the decision is “a small, but practical sample of support by the state” after the crimes that shocked the country.

“These women came to our country to work, investing in a better future for their children. As the state, it is our moral duty to support these children,” Vasiliou said.

Investigators ready to file case

Meanwhile on Tuesday, philenews reported that investigators are ready to file a case against the 35-year-old suspect.

According to information, the investigating team is waiting for instructions from the Law Office, however the most likely scenario is to send the suspect to direct trial after the eighth remand against him expires.

It remains to been seen whether the investigators will file one case for all the murders or if they will file seven separate cases.

The law allows investigators to submit requests to keep suspects in custody for a maximum of three months from the day of their arrest.

The 35-year-old is currently being held in a police station in Nicosia. He will be transferred to Nicosia Central Prison once the case against him is filed in court.

He will be the first person in Cyprus to face seven life sentences. So far the biggest sentence handed down by a Cypriot court were the five life sentences handed down to the perpetrators of the 2012 Ayia Napa shootings which led to the death of five people.