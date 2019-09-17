Menu
September rain so far at 220% of average for whole month

September 17, 2019 at 5:17pm
Average rainfall so far in September is already more than twice the average for the whole month, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

It said that the average total rain from September 1 to 17 was 9.9 mm — that is 220%  of the average for the entire month.

The biggest quantities of rain were recorded in Lythrodontas with 53.1 mm or 1106% of the average for the area.

Next came Polis Chrysochous with 34 mm (1308% of average) and Kornos (27.7 mm or 486% of the average).

In contrast, Pano Panagia and Athienou received no rain.

Dams are still at 84.3% full after last year’s abundant rains.

 

