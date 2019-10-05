Security Council to discuss Cyprus’ appeal over Famagusta

The United Nations Security Council will discuss Cyprus’ appeal over Turkish threats to settle Varoshia, the fenced-off part of the coastal town of Famagusta.

An informed source told CNA that the discussion will be held in the UNSC closed session scheduled for next Wednesday.

The same sources told CNA that following the discussions, the representative of South Africa, who holds the UNSC presidency will issue a written statement on behalf of the council, which will reaffirm the relevant UNSC resolutions on the matter. According to the same sources a written statement requires unanimity among the 15-member body.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Varosha is the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, often described as ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

Efforts over the years for the legitimate citizens of Famagusta to return to the city have met with the refusal of the Turkish side, despite numerous decisions and resolutions by the UN, EU and other international institutions.

Furthermore, Cyprus and its Permanent Representative to the UN Andreas Mavroyiannis, is expected to assume the Chair of the UN General Assembly’s fifth committee (Administrative and Budgetary Committee).

The fifth committee dealing with administrative and budgetary matters is considered one of the most important committees of the UNGA. The UNGA’s 74th session committees will be formed next Monday.

Furthermore, Cyprus was reelected to the Chair of the Committee for the Relations with the Host Country.

