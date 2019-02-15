Section of Paphos-Limassol highway to remain closed

Police said on Friday that a section of the Paphos-Limassol highway from the Pissouri exit to the Avdimou exit will remain closed to traffic throughout the weekend because of mud and rock slides.
The highway closed on Friday morning. Repair work underway by the Public Works Department is expected to be completed on Monday, police added.
Traffic is being diverted to the old road at the Pissouri exit.
Drivers are urged to be careful, to drive slowly, to keep a safe distance from other vehicles and to comply with traffic signs.